Apple Jacks introduces new team to joys of ball

The Pillbox Bat Co. of Winona has a sandlot baseball team. Wishing to explore additional opportunities, Pillbox representative Carrie Frederich, approached the Apple Jacks about a possible match using the rules of 1860. The Jacks said “Yes” and solicited the Roosters of Olmsted County to join the party.

To set the table, and show the Hog Line (the Pillbox team’s chosen moniker) the Roosters and Apple Jacks played the first game. In spite of several great catches by the Apple Jacks fielders, including an over the shoulder catch by Conner “Coyote” Knerzer, the Jacks fell to the Roosters by a score of 15-7.

The game against the Hog Line used a different format. The Apple Jacks were the Hog Line’s opponent for the first four innings. The Jacks led at that end of that time 7-0. The Roosters then replaced the La Crescent nine for the remaining five innings. The final score was 19-1. So much fun was had by all, that plans are already underway for next year’s game.