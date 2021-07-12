Apple Jacks introduces new team to joys of ball

The Pillbox Bat Co. of Winona has a sandlot baseball team. Wishing to explore additional opportunities, Pillbox representative Carrie Frederich, approached the Apple Jacks about a possible match using the rules of 1860. The Jacks said “Yes” and solicited the Roosters of Olmsted County to join the party.
To set the table, and show the Hog Line (the Pillbox team’s chosen moniker) the Roosters and Apple Jacks played the first game. In spite of several great catches by the Apple Jacks fielders, including an over the shoulder catch by Conner “Coyote” Knerzer, the Jacks fell to the Roosters by a score of 15-7.
The game against the Hog Line used a different format. The Apple Jacks were the Hog Line’s opponent for the first four innings. The Jacks led at that end of that time 7-0. The Roosters then replaced the La Crescent nine for the remaining five innings. The final score was 19-1. So much fun was had by all, that plans are already underway for next year’s game.
Participants in one or more games were: Joel “Hefty” Affeldt, Dan “Skunk” Deetz, Erik “Stretch” Deetz, Samuel “Roundabout” Deetz, Mike “Mickey“ Jaquette, “Coyote”, Kevin “Hurricane” Knerzer, Gary “Big Wease” Pericak, Jason “Weasel” Pericak, Mandi “Bell Ringer” Pericak, and Bob “Two Bit” Spencer. Joan “Lady Joan” Ohm served as Tally Keeper. Umpiring the unusual format for game two was Peter “Prince Peter” Petersilie.
The Jacks will be in Stillwater on July 17 and Rochester on July 18.
The current Jack’s roster ranges from high schoolers to those who are well past retirement age. We even have one woman on the team. We have five fathers playing with their eight sons. If you are looking for a fun and educational time, please call Captain Joel “Hefty” Affeldt at 608-769-1782 or Bill “Ho Hum” Ohm at 507-895-6912 or ohm@acegroup.cc . A great opportunity to make new friends and to travel Minnesota and beyond!
The Apple Jacks Base Ball Club is a community outreach program of the La Crescent Historical Society. Merchants Bank of La Crescent is a major sponsor.