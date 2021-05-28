Apple Jacks Opening Day a Success

On a perfect day, for baseball, the Apple Jacks Base Ball Club of La Crescent ended the day with a 23-3 victory over the Quicksteps of Minneapolis.
A highlight of the game was a three-run home run by Jason “Weasel” Pericak. After returning to his team’s dugout, he credited his splendid hit to having just finished one of Lady Joan’s home-made chocolate chip cookies. The cookies must have inspired other batters also, as the Jacks had 43 players reach base safely.
Another highlight was a triple play. With Quickstep runners on first and second the striker hit a one-hopper to second baseman Samuel “Roundabout” Deetz who handled the ball cleanly to retire the striker.
Roundabout then tagged the runner from first who was trying to reach second base for out number two. Roundabout then threw the ball to his father, catcher Dan “Skunk” Deetz, who tagged out the runner trying score for the third out. The triple play was the team’s first since its inaugural game in 2004.
The first game, which was, against the Roosters of Olmsted County, was a forgettable 12 -1 defeat for the local nine. The middle game saw the Roosters defeat the Quicksteps.
Needless to say, all players put on a very impressive hitting display for the day. Participants were “Roundabout”, Mike “Mickey” Jaquette, “Wesel”, Kevin “Hurricane” Knerzer, Jared “Bear” Alexander, “Skunk”, Captain Joel “Hefty” Affeldt, Conner “Coyote” Knerzer, Bob “Two Bit” Spencer, Gary “Big Wease” Pericak, Scott “Roman” Pechacek and Bill “Ho Hum” Ohm. Joan “Lady Joan” Ohm served as tally keeper. Umpiring was handled by Charles “Goose” Gaskell & Bob Tholkes.
The Jacks next games are at Wykoff MN (near Spring Valley) on Friday, June 11, against the Fillmore Fungi and at Old Hickory Park on Saturday, June 12, against the Menomonie Blue Caps and the Fillmore Fungi.
The current Jack’s roster ranges from high school age players through those who are well past retirement age. We even have one woman on the team. If you are interested in playing, please call Captain Joel “Hefty” Affeldt at 608-769-1782 or Bill “Ho-hum” Ohm at 507-895-6912.
The Apple Jacks Base Ball Club is a community outreach program of the La Crescent Historical Society. Merchants Bank of La Crescent is a major sponsor.