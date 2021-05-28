Apple Jacks Opening Day a Success

On a perfect day, for baseball, the Apple Jacks Base Ball Club of La Crescent ended the day with a 23-3 victory over the Quicksteps of Minneapolis.

A highlight of the game was a three-run home run by Jason “Weasel” Pericak. After returning to his team’s dugout, he credited his splendid hit to having just finished one of Lady Joan’s home-made chocolate chip cookies. The cookies must have inspired other batters also, as the Jacks had 43 players reach base safely.

Another highlight was a triple play. With Quickstep runners on first and second the striker hit a one-hopper to second baseman Samuel “Roundabout” Deetz who handled the ball cleanly to retire the striker.

Roundabout then tagged the runner from first who was trying to reach second base for out number two. Roundabout then threw the ball to his father, catcher Dan “Skunk” Deetz, who tagged out the runner trying score for the third out. The triple play was the team’s first since its inaugural game in 2004.

The first game, which was, against the Roosters of Olmsted County, was a forgettable 12 -1 defeat for the local nine. The middle game saw the Roosters defeat the Quicksteps.