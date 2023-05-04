Who would have thought it would last so long? Nineteen seasons in the book and No. 20 about to start. The Apple Jacks Vintage Base Ball Club of La Crescent is coming off its best season ever. This year’s schedule, however, provides many challenges.

The 20th season will commence on Saturday, May 20, (how appropriate). Two matches featuring the Jacks will be played at Old Hickory Park, 1135 Jonathan Lane starting at noon. The opponents will be the Roosters of Olmsted County and the Fillmore Fungi. Those teams will also play each other..

Vintage baseball is played by the base ball rules of 1860. No gloves will be used, the strikers (batters) may be retired if the ball they strike is caught on the first bounce by an advisory. The ball is pitched not hurled from a distance of 45 feet. A struck ball is consider fair or foul by where it first touches down. Lots of other rules that are different from today (no pitch clock) will be explained to spectators during the games.

Before the season ends, the Apple Jacks will play four home dates. Those dates are May 20, June 10, Aug. 19 and Sept. 16. The September game will be during Applefest. Road games will take them to Wykoff, Rochester, Afton, Rushford and Highland Prairie in Minnesota and Menomonie, Sparta and Milwaukee in Wisconsin..

Admission is free, but bring a chair for your comfort.

The current Jack's roster includes high school-age players through those who are well past retirement age. The roster includes two women. To join the fun, please contact either Captain Joel "Hefty" Affeldt at 608-769-1782 or joel.affeldt@dsgsupply.com or Bill "Ho-hum" Ohm at 507-895-6912 or ohm@acegroup.cc.

The Apple Jacks Base Ball Club is a community outreach program of the La Crescent Area Historical Society. Edward Jones, Peter E. Congdon financial advisor of La Crescent, is our major sponsor.