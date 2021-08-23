Lancers hope to build on strong seasons

With no runners graduated from last fall’s undefeated season and nine returning letter-winners, 2021 promised to be a season where the Lancer boys would once again contend for a State Meet berth.

However, four letter-winners, including three of last season’s top six runners, opted to not compete this fall, leaving the Lancer boys with just five runners for the 2021 campaign.

Junior Sam Culver was an All-Conference performer last season as the Lancers’ No. 3 runner and will most likely assume the mantle of lead runner. Senior Tyler Groth, junior Jack Kreutzman, sophomore Austin Smith, and freshman Joey Welch will comprise the remainder of the varsity team this fall and will push Culver for the top spot. With just the requisite five runners to qualify for a team score, staying healthy will be a must. As with the girls, the boys will have a complete Jr High team with five seventh graders joining the program this fall.

Last season’s top two sectional teams, Lake City and Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson, return a solid chunk of their top performers and have better depth than most of the teams in the section and should be the favorites to repeat those finishes in 2021, although Rochester Lourdes had a talented younger team last year and could move into the mix.

Mark Abraham returns for his 38th season at the helm of the Lancers program, where he’s had teams advance to State 22 times in the past 37 seasons. Inducted into the Minnesota State Cross Country Coaches’ Hall of Fame in 2019 along with being the 2008 State Class A Girls’ Coach of the Year and 2016 State Class A Boys Coach of the Year, Abraham will be assisted for the seventh consecutive year by former Winona Winhawk runner Erik Chapman, who is also the Sr High band director for the La Crescent-Hokah school system.

