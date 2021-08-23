Lancers hope to build on strong seasons

Last fall, the La Crescent-Hokah boys went undefeated and the girls won two of their six meets, finishing second in the other four to teams that wound up taking the top three spots in the Section 1A Meet.
The Lancers were unable to compete in their final regular season meet and the Sectional meet, which concluded the MSHSL cross country season, due to a shift to distance learning at La Crescent-Hokah High School in early October.
With only six-year varsity runner Ashley Muenzenberger lost to graduation from last year’s team, the Lancers return seven letter-winners led by senior Lydia Rosendahl, who was one of the top performers in the Three Rivers Conference in 2020. Besides Rosendahl, junior Autumn Rabe was also named to the All-Conference team last year.
Senior Julia Lechnir and junior Emma Stavenau bring many years of varsity experience to the table for La Crescent-Hokah and will be joined by freshmen Jazmine Cline and Rose Wieser and eighth grader Corrina Lechnir as the top seven returners from last year. For the first time in several years, the Lancers will be able to field a complete Jr High team, with one new eighth grader and five seventh graders currently on the squad.
With Minnesota moving to a three-class structure in cross country this fall, perennial powers Stewartville and Plainview-Elgin-Millville will be leaving Section 1A to run at the AA level, as will Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo, home of defending 1A individual champion Natasha Sortland. However, Lake City, Winona Cotter, and Chatfield all return strong teams from last year and will be the favorites to contend for the two State-qualifying berths from Section 1A.
With no runners graduated from last fall’s undefeated season and nine returning letter-winners, 2021 promised to be a season where the Lancer boys would once again contend for a State Meet berth.
However, four letter-winners, including three of last season’s top six runners, opted to not compete this fall, leaving the Lancer boys with just five runners for the 2021 campaign.
Junior Sam Culver was an All-Conference performer last season as the Lancers’ No. 3 runner and will most likely assume the mantle of lead runner. Senior Tyler Groth, junior Jack Kreutzman, sophomore Austin Smith, and freshman Joey Welch will comprise the remainder of the varsity team this fall and will push Culver for the top spot. With just the requisite five runners to qualify for a team score, staying healthy will be a must. As with the girls, the boys will have a complete Jr High team with five seventh graders joining the program this fall.
Last season’s top two sectional teams, Lake City and Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson, return a solid chunk of their top performers and have better depth than most of the teams in the section and should be the favorites to repeat those finishes in 2021, although Rochester Lourdes had a talented younger team last year and could move into the mix.
Mark Abraham returns for his 38th season at the helm of the Lancers program, where he’s had teams advance to State 22 times in the past 37 seasons. Inducted into the Minnesota State Cross Country Coaches’ Hall of Fame in 2019 along with being the 2008 State Class A Girls’ Coach of the Year and 2016 State Class A Boys Coach of the Year, Abraham will be assisted for the seventh consecutive year by former Winona Winhawk runner Erik Chapman, who is also the Sr High band director for the La Crescent-Hokah school system.