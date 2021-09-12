Lancers host 'Crazy Buffalo' invite

La Crescent-Hokah’s cross country teams hosted their seven-team “Crazy Buffalo” Invitational at Pine Creek Golf Course last Thursday on a sunny, slightly warm afternoon.

In the first edition of the meet since 2019, Lake City’s girls and Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson/Houston’s boys came away with the team titles.

With race distances pared back to 4,000 meters to account for the early September heat, a field of 49 girls headed off the starting line. Cotter’s Sonja Semling quickly moved to a lead she never relinquished in moving steadily away to a win in 16:22, her second individual title in as many weeks of the young season. Lake City had the next two finishers before the Lancers’ Lydia Rosendahl sprinted into the chute in fourth place with a time of 17:24.

After running as a pack early in the race, the Lancer order of finish shuffled quite a bit from last week’s opener in Stewartville, with freshman Jazmine Cline running number two for LCH, placing 19th in 19:58, followed by Autumn Rabe in 20:05 for 22nd place and Emma Stavenau in 20:19 in 25th. Senior Julia Lechnir completed the Lancer scoring with her 28th place finish in 20:45, then Rose Wieser was the final finisher for the green and white, running 23:13 for 40th place.