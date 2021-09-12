Lancers host 'Crazy Buffalo' invite

La Crescent-Hokah’s cross country teams hosted their seven-team “Crazy Buffalo” Invitational at Pine Creek Golf Course last Thursday on a sunny, slightly warm afternoon.
In the first edition of the meet since 2019, Lake City’s girls and Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson/Houston’s boys came away with the team titles.
With race distances pared back to 4,000 meters to account for the early September heat, a field of 49 girls headed off the starting line. Cotter’s Sonja Semling quickly moved to a lead she never relinquished in moving steadily away to a win in 16:22, her second individual title in as many weeks of the young season. Lake City had the next two finishers before the Lancers’ Lydia Rosendahl sprinted into the chute in fourth place with a time of 17:24.
After running as a pack early in the race, the Lancer order of finish shuffled quite a bit from last week’s opener in Stewartville, with freshman Jazmine Cline running number two for LCH, placing 19th in 19:58, followed by Autumn Rabe in 20:05 for 22nd place and Emma Stavenau in 20:19 in 25th. Senior Julia Lechnir completed the Lancer scoring with her 28th place finish in 20:45, then Rose Wieser was the final finisher for the green and white, running 23:13 for 40th place.
Lake City, with all five scoring runners in the top twelve, won the meet with 31 points, edging Cotter’s second place total of 42, while the Lancers’ total of 88 was good for third place over LARPH’s 99, Schaeffer Academy’s 105, and Wabasha-Kellogg’s 154, with Dover-Eyota being incomplete with only two runners in the field.
The boys race featured two State-ranked teams in Lake City and LARPH and Lake City’s Reese Anderson left little doubt who would win the individual battle when he steadily pulled away from LARPH’s Tyler Rislov to a win in 13:54. LARPH took the next two spots, followed by Anderson’s younger brother in fourth, which had the two teams tied following two finishers. LARPH ended the team suspense quickly, putting three more scoring runners in the chute in the top eleven finishers to take the team title with 31 points to Lake City’s second place total of 64 points.
For the second straight meet, senior Tyler Groth led the way for the Lancers’ effort, placing 14th in 16:13, with soph Austin Smith closing strongly behind him in 16th in 16:14. Frosh Joey Welch ran a strong final 800 meters to place 21st in 16:34, just ahead of Sam Culver’s 23rd place finish in 16:38. Junior Jack Kreutzman also closed strongly to account for the Lancers final scoring spot in 29th place in the 72 runner field with a time of 17:04.
LCH’s total of 103 points put them in fourth, behind Cotter’s 90 point third place, but ahead of Dover-Eyota’s 120, Wabasha-Kellogg’s 138, and Schaeffer Academy’s 142.
In the Junior High 1800 meter competitions, the Lancers put four girls in the top eight, with Corrina Lechnir second in 7:47, Mya Timm third in 7:52, Makenna Rasmussen fourth in 8:01, and Elese Plzak eighth in 8:34, while the boys had two top-ten finishers with Ryan Pichler fifth in 7:16 and Kaleb Spah ninth in 7:29.