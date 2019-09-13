The La Crescent-Hokah Cross Country teams hosted their annual “Crazy Buffalo” Invitational on Thursday, Sept. 5, at Pine Creek Golf Course. The Lake City Tigers came away with both team wins in the seven-team competition, with the Lancers taking a pair of second-place finishes.
With only three complete teams toeing the starting line in the 47-runner girls’ varsity race, it didn’t take long for Lake City to establish dominance on the field. All-state runner Jacey Majerus from Lake City took out the pace and never looked back on her way to an individual win with a time of 16:04 over the 4,000-meter course. Dover-Eyota’s Malia Nelson placed second, and Cotter’s Aubrey Nelson was third, then the next seven spots went to runners ether from Lake City or La Crescent-Hokah.
Lydia Rosendahl was the Lancers top finisher in fifth place at 17:04, Katy Steffes was seventh at 17:21, and Autumn Rabe 10th in 17:31 to lead the LC-H girls. Ashley Muenzenberger was 14th in 18:31, and Emma Stavenau the final scorer for the Lancers in 21st place to account for their total of 48 points. The Tigers put all five scorers in the top nine to win the meet easily with a total of 24 points, and Cotter, the other complete team, was third at 55 points.
Just one year ago, the Lancer boys eked out a one-point win over Lake City to claim the “Crazy Buffalo” team champions T-shirts, and this year looked to be just as close. In the early going, Lake City’s Reese Anderson and Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson’s Luke O’Hare went to the lead and waged a battle over the entire 4,800-meter course before O’Hare, the defending Section 1A individual champion, pulled away to take the win in 16:27. Anderson settled for second place in 16:41, and LARP’s Tyler Rislov placed third in 17:05.
You have free articles remaining.
Back in the 75-runner pack, the Lancers let their Tiger counterparts set the early pace, then started closing the gap over the final loop around the Pine Creek course.
Although the Tigers’ Joe Kozlowski hung on for a fourth place finish in 17:11, the Lancer duo of Jake Boudreau and Thomas Lechnir claimed the next two spots in 17:17 and 17:22. Following one finisher from St. Charles, the next two runners into the chute were the Lancers’ Cody Kowalksi and Camdan Nolop in 17:36 and 17:38, giving La Crescent-Hokah four finishers to only two for Lake City. Unfortunately, the Lancers got no help from other teams in pushing points onto Lake City’s total, then senior Bryce Duffy, who had been closing hard on the Tigers’ fifth runner, sprained his ankle rounding a tree with just 1,200 meters to go and was forced to abandon the race. Lake City took placed 10 through 12, then Jake Redman became the Lancers’ final scorer in 16th place in 18:45.
When scores were tabulated, Lake City had held off the Lancers by a total of 39 to 44 points, with LARP, behind the strength of two of the first three finishers, settled for third at 52. St. Charles was fourth at 99, Dover-Eyota fifth at 137 and Cotter’s 165 put them in sixth, with Schaeffer Academy incomplete.
In the junior high races, the Lancers’ Austin Smith placed third in the boys race over the 2,600-meter course, running 10:30, with teammate Joey Welch sixth in 10:37. Jazmine Cline cracked the top 10 in the girls’ race, clocking a 12:15 for seventh place.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.