New Tai Chi instructor offers free class

Try a free trial Tai Chi class with new instructor, Tom Diana at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20. We will gather at the High School Room 77. Call Community Education with any questions or to pre-register.

Tai Chi is a gentle Chinese art that has been practiced for about 1,000 years. It is an exercise in that it improves lower body strength, bone density, blood circulation, and balance; it also reduces blood pressure. Modern studies have shown that it helps relieve anxiety and depression.

Tai Chi is also a "moving meditation." Remaining in the here-and-now and being mindful of your body's movements, one can achieve a sense of calmness and serenity. It is also a martial art based on the principle of "yield and overcome."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0