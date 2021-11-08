Rosendahl finishes her high school run at state

As is often the case, it’s very hard for a distance runner to follow up one career performance with another one in the next meet. For Lancer senior Lydia Rosendahl, this proved to come to fruition when she was unable to duplicate her stellar sectional effort that propelled her to the state meet with a second consecutive high-end race.

An unseasonable warm afternoon for early November greeted the 159 runner Class A Girls’ field that charged off the starting line over the St. Olaf College cross country course last Saturday. Although it was only in the upper 60’s, the bright sunshine and lack of a strong breeze made it feel up to 10 degrees warmer than that to the runners, several of who did not finish, while many others struggled. In typical State Meet fashion, the opening pace was fueled by adrenaline and nerves and Rosendahl, despite going out in 6:36 for the opening mile, found herself in 95th place as she crossed the split timing mat.

It soon became apparent that the surge that had become the Lancer senior’s trademark over the season was not going to transpire on this afternoon when she slowed to a 7:24 for her second mile, dropping seven spots in the field. Her final 1.1 miles were covered in 8:13 and Rosendahl slipped back another six spots to account for her final placement of 108th with a time of 22:14.

Although this was not the desired result, Rosendahl completes her outstanding Lancer cross country career as an individual State Meet qualifier along with being a four-time All-Conference performer.

Also, by virtue of her sectional performance and her high grade-point average, Lydia was named to the 2021 Individual Academic All-State team by the Minnesota State High School Cross Country Coaches Association.

One other award handed out by the CC Coaches Association is the Team Academic Awards. With averaged team GPA’s between 3.75 and 4.0, both the La Crescent Hokah Girls and Boys teams have earned “Gold” recognition in the state once again this season and will be receiving plates to add to the Team Academic recognition plaque at LCHHS.

