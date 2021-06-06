Trio leads way for Lancers at subsection

As is usually the case, spring gave way to summer with a vengeance as the thermometer hit 90 degrees last Thursday as the six teams that comprise Sub-Section 1A descended on Ben Niggle Field in Rushford for the first stage of the state track and field meet series. Although some cloud cover moved in to offer a small respite from the intense heat, it was still a difficult day to compete as none of the athletes were prepared for the conditions.
As has been the case the entire season, seniors Emmarie Byom, Amanda Iverson, and Lola Baudek led the way for the Lancer girls. Byom won both the 100 meter hurdles in :16.47 and the triple jump at 33-2.5, then added a second place finish in the pole vault at 8-9 to advance to sectionals in three events. Iverson took second in the 100 meter dash in :13.20, but returned to the track with determination to post a personal best of :26.30, the second best time in school history, to win the girls 200 and advance in two events. Baudek took second in the 800 meters in 2:33.27 to advance, then anchored the 4 x 800 m relay team of Lydia Rosendahl, Maddie Danielson, and Myla Baudek to a third place finish in 10:55.43 to qualify. Soph Emily Ludwig took second to Byom in the 100 hurdles in :17.44 and ran a personal best of :50.37 to take second in the 300 hurdles and will compete at sectionals in both those events.
In team competition, Chatfield used their depth to place first with 126.5 points, while Lanesboro/Fillmore Central/Mabel-Canton won a tight battle for the second place trophy with 116 points. Cotter took third with 114, followed by the Lancers in fourth with 100.5, Rushford-Peterson/Houston fifth with 89 and Caledonia Spring Grove in sixth with 8 points.
With a dwindling line-up of just 14 boys due to conflicts with vacations and summer club soccer, the Lancers were unable to win an event and advanced only four events on to the sectional level. Junior Tony Haack was involved in three of those, as he placed second in the high jump at 5-7 to advance and placed third in the 200 m dash in :23.56 to qualify in that event. His final qualifying effort came as the lead-off runner in the boys 4x400, as he, Cody Kowalski, Alex Danielson, and Joey Schreier placed second in a seasonal-best of 3:42.6. Earlier in the meet, Kowalski had a personal best of 2:06.21 to place second in the 800 m run as the Lancers final advancer to the sectional meet.
As expected, the powerful LFCMC boys team dominated the team competition, winning the first place trophy with 187 points. RPH easily finished second with 115, then Caledonia/Spring Grove and Chatfield tied for third with 75 points each. By tying Cotter for fifth with 51 points, the Lancers avoided finishing in the bottom of the sub-section for the first time in school history.
At this week’s 28-team Section 1A Meet in Dodge Center, qualifying athletes will be attempting to finishing in the top two spots to advance to the MSHSL State Championships. Although they are usually held at Hamline University, COVID protocols forced a change of both location and formats this spring, as the State Meet will be held at St. Michael-Albertville High School over three days, with the 3200 meter run for both classes held on Thursday, June 17, then the Class A boys will compete with no prelims in timed-finals at 10:00 am on Friday, June 18, with the Class A girls starting at 3:30 pm on Friday, while Saturday is for AA competition. The Lancers have had someone advance to the State level for 20 consecutive years and will be looking to keep that streak alive.