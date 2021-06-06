Trio leads way for Lancers at subsection

As is usually the case, spring gave way to summer with a vengeance as the thermometer hit 90 degrees last Thursday as the six teams that comprise Sub-Section 1A descended on Ben Niggle Field in Rushford for the first stage of the state track and field meet series. Although some cloud cover moved in to offer a small respite from the intense heat, it was still a difficult day to compete as none of the athletes were prepared for the conditions.

As has been the case the entire season, seniors Emmarie Byom, Amanda Iverson, and Lola Baudek led the way for the Lancer girls. Byom won both the 100 meter hurdles in :16.47 and the triple jump at 33-2.5, then added a second place finish in the pole vault at 8-9 to advance to sectionals in three events. Iverson took second in the 100 meter dash in :13.20, but returned to the track with determination to post a personal best of :26.30, the second best time in school history, to win the girls 200 and advance in two events. Baudek took second in the 800 meters in 2:33.27 to advance, then anchored the 4 x 800 m relay team of Lydia Rosendahl, Maddie Danielson, and Myla Baudek to a third place finish in 10:55.43 to qualify. Soph Emily Ludwig took second to Byom in the 100 hurdles in :17.44 and ran a personal best of :50.37 to take second in the 300 hurdles and will compete at sectionals in both those events.