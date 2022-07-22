Throwback: The legend of John A. Latsch

This story initially was published on March 15, 1934, in the Winona Republican-Herald, a predecessor of the Winona Daily News.

John A. Latsch, 73, Winona wholesale grocer, president and treasurer of Latsch & Son company, donor of thousands of acres of park and playground property to the city and the states of Wisconsin and Minnesota, died today at the Winona General Hospital after a lingering illness.

Mr. Latsch had been a patient at the hospital since Dec. 23, 1933. His condition gradually became worse and during the last few days his unusual vitality surprised attending physicians who had given up hope for his recovery. Death occurred at 10:40 a.m.

Funeral services are tentatively planned for 3 p.m. Saturday at Central Methodist Church with Dr. S.L. Parish officiating, but details have not been arranged as yet.

One-time mayor of the city, from 1905 to 1907, treasurer of the old Winona Board of Trade and the Winona Jobbers Association, member of the Park Board since 1915, and identified with the grocery business in Winona for 60 years, Mr. Latsch was nevertheless best known and loved for his many public gifts.

He had devoted much of his time and a share of the profits of his business for the last 20 years to insuring public enjoyment of the beauties of the Winona region.

He bought up park and playground property and deeded it to the city and to Minnesota and Wisconsin to prevent these recreation places from ever being barred from public use because of private ownership.

His personal wants simple to the extreme, Mr. Latsch was lavish in public giving. Frugal by habit, he saved wherever he could, then gave away much of his savings. He never owned or drove an automobile, and seldom rode in one.

His favorite means of travel was in a canoe on the river or along one of the innumerable small streams and sloughs entering the Mississippi.

He dressed very plainly and ate sparingly, and lived simply at his home at 276 East Wabasha Street, occupying only a small part of the house.

But the list of this plain-living man’s public gifts makes up a register of many of the outdoor recreation spots of the big Winona scenic region.

Athletic Park and the East End Ball Park, an addition to Bluffside Park, the ground on which the Westfield Golf Club course is laid out, the John A. Latsch Public Baths, the 1,000-acre Gamehaven tract for Boy Scouts are some of his gifts to the city.

He gave to Minnesota the Latsch State Park near Whitman. It is a strip of park land two miles long and 1,500 feet wide along Highway No. S, including famed Chimney Rock and the towering bluffs known as Point Lookout, Point Faith, Point Hope, Point Charity, from which one may view the spread of the Mississippi for 10 miles up and down the river.

Part of the Whitewater State Park land was bought up by him and given to the state.

Merrick State Park

Wisconsin received 5,000 acres of land between Fountain City Bay and the Mississippi River and extending from Fountain City to near Buffalo City to make up Merrick State Park.

Mr. Latsch also gave Wisconsin the scenic 900-acre tract now known as Perrot State Park, including imposing Trempealeau Mountain.

His gifts to the city of Winona include virtually all of the islands and most of the Minnesota shore of the Mississippi River from Minneiska to Winona.

The Wisconsin shoreline from the Winona High Bridge to Homer was one of his recent gifts to the city.

He deeded to the city the big business block housing Latsch & Son, and also gave the city the big building now housing the city poor department headquarters.

His company pays rent to the city for space used in the buildings he gave the city. Rental from these buildings for many years paid the cost of city poor relief.

Ten thousand cords of wood were cut in the last two years from Prairie Island for city dependents. On this island, which he gave the city, is a city-owned forest of planted and carefully tended trees, a memorial to his advanced conservation outlook.

Shunned publicity

Shunning publicity, Mr. Latsch dodged reporters and doggedly refused to pose for a photograph when one of his gifts was made public. Members of the city council, when he called at a meeting in city hall with an apologetic air about him, would grin and say “Here comes John Latsch with a gift for the city.”

He would leave a deed and explain the nature of his gift with a few embarrassed words, then back out bowing.

Unfailingly courteous, Mr. Latsch made it a rule to rise to greet a caller at his office or home with a hearty handshake, and it was his custom to drop work for a moment for a short visit then. He’d shake hands again at parting.

His desk and “mental filing system” were a source of wonder to all who knew him. The desk was invariably piled high with correspondence, samples of goods, price lists and knicknacks, but when he wanted a paper he could always find it.

He never lost his love of work. He started in his father’s retail grocery store here when he was 13 years old and helped develop the business into a wholesale trade.

He, with his father and T. J. Preece, organized Preece and Latsch company which was a corporation, but which was discontinued in 1892.

The business was thereafter continued by John Latsch and John A. Latsch as partners until the former’s death May 21, 1909, and thereafter continued as a partnership until June 1923, when the corporation of Latsch and Son company was organized with John A. Latsch as president and general manager, an office and position he continued to hold until his death.

Mr. Latsch never married.

Friends said his ability to work hard, and to save what he earned without any thought of spending his wealth on himself or of piling up a fortune, was the ruling oddity of his unusual nature.

Had little time for play

When the death of his father placed him in charge of the wholesale business, they say, the new owner worked with an industry no employee could match, was at his desk at dawn, and was working still at dusk.

His life story is that of a man who in his boyhood had little time for play, but who decided that he would do all in his power to give other boys, and grown-ups, too, opportunity for full enjoyment in healthful recreation.

He found almost his only relaxation from work on the river and along it, or in the quiet of the woods and hills, and developed here the love of untamed and natural beauty which, by his gifts, he sought to keep unspoiled for future generations.

Mr. Latsch, son of John and Anna Latsch, was born in Trempealeau County near Dodge on Aug. 15, 1860, but he has been a resident of Winona since early boyhood.

His mother affiliated with the German Methodist church which consolidated some years ago with the Central Methodist church of this city. to some of whose improvements Mr. Latsch made substantial contributions.

He was a member of the Old Settlers Association of this county and was active in that organization for many years. He also extended his consideration and interest to the Winona General Hospital, Woodlawn Cemetery Association and the Margaret Simpson Home. He was a member of the Winona General Hospital Association.

The name of Latsch has been associated with the grocery business in Winona since 1867, when the elder John Latsch moved to Winona with his family and opened a grocery store, which he operated until formation of the wholesale firm 20 years later.

Mr. Latsch’s father was one of the pioneer settlers in Latsch Valley in Trempealeau County, preempting land there in 18S6 and moving from Dakota, in Winona County. His farm was three miles from Dodge. In 1859, he married Anna Buol. Four children — John A. Latsch, Nettie, Emma and Edward G. Latsch — were born to this union. Edward died in 1909 and the two sisters died before that.

Before settling in Latsch Valley, the elder Latsch had served in the Civil War and had been with Sherman on the famous march to Atlanta. He was a native of Switzerland, from where he emigrated to America in 1854.