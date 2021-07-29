 Skip to main content
Two arrested in La Crosse County triple homicide
Two arrested in La Crosse County triple homicide

Two suspects in last week's triple homicide in La Crosse County are in custody.

The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that Khamthaneth Rattanasack, 41, Wausau, and Nya Thao, 33, Holmen, were arrested at separate locations.

Khamthanet Rattanasack

Rattanasack

Police believe the two are responsible for the deaths of Peng Lor and Nemo Yang, both 24, no permanent address but with La Crosse-area ties; and Trevor Maloney, 23, last known addresses in Cashton and Sparta. Their bodies were found early July 23 in a quarry north of West Salem.

Nya Thao

Thao

Rattansack was taken into custody Wednesday around 8:30 p.m. at an Amherst residence by the Portage County Sheriff's Office.

Thao was apprehended around 1:45 a.m. Thursday at a residence in Wausau. The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office, Marathon County Sheriff's Office, Wausau Police Department, Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation and U.S. Marshall's Service took part in the arrest.

The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office has scheduled a news conference for 2 p.m. Thursday.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

