United Methodist to host Valentine's dinner fundraiser

The United Methodist Men will cook and host the eighth annual Valentine’s Spaghetti and Meatball Extravaganza from 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 15 at the La Crescent United Methodist Church, 520 N. Elm St., La Crescent.
The dinner will feature homemade, special recipe meatballs, bread sticks, salad and Italian gelato, alongside the classic spaghetti and tomato sauce.
A men’s quartet will also serenade alongside a roving violinist.
Tickets are available at the door at a cost of $8 and $4 for children ages 6 to 12.