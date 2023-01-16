Winona Health's new tool in the operating room

Winona Health has rolled out a new piece of machinery to aid in general surgery, the da Vinci robot from Intuitive.

The four-armed robotic surgical system boasts the capability to perform the same surgeries the hospital has performed day in and day out but in a minimally invasive fashion resulting in shorter hospital stays, fewer complications, quicker recovery, and less pain. The da Vinci robot is slated to aid its first surgery later this month.

Winona Health first received its da Vinci robot in November and has been trained in its function and capability since then — even having a team go out to Ohio to visit a surgery center where the robot is in use.

“There have been measurements from a patient perspective, based on surgeries, where they have shown decreased levels of pain after surgery, they’re able to rehab quicker, and they have less work restrictions we’re noticing with individuals that have a robotic-assisted approach versus another laparoscopic or open-surgery approach,” said Angie Johannes, director of Surgical Services at Winona Health. “The profound patient experience really comes from the healing times afterward, having less medication postoperatively to manage pain, and the overall procedure time is reduced along with complication rates. It’s really important that a surgeon work directly with their care team and the patient, then they mutually will determine the next course of action.”

Johannes said roughly 80-90% of surgeons coming out of medical school have trained on the da Vinci robot. And in Winona, the robot will be used for general surgery, mainly focusing on gallbladders, appendix removal, and hernia repairs starting out— with hopes of expanding into gynecology procedures in the near future.

“It’s amazing to have this in Winona. It’s a recruitment tool for bringing in new surgeons, we have the best, most innovative technology that we’re able to offer our patients here close to home and in the Winona community area,” said Johannes. “We want to be able to expand and Intuitive has shared with us that they have a lot of great research and information they can share with surgeons. They also have an interconnected network where surgeons can work with one another to learn more about new procedures being offered and how they can have the best technique and best approach moving forward.”

The machine has four parts. The patient cart has four arms controlled by the surgeon with a camera. The vision cart where the camera’s feed is shown in the operating room. The surgeon console is where the surgeon uses the arms to perform the surgery, giving the surgeon unprecedented dexterity and three-dimensional visuals. Then, there’s the bed, which can be moved and adjusted during the surgery seamlessly without interruption.

“[Surgeons] have a pretty natural feel on the machine, it’s an extension of their arms. What we’re trying to do is have a reproducible, open technique but in a smaller, minimally invasive fashion,” said Mike Henry from Intuitive. “The surgeon will sit down to engage, the system will recognize they are taking over to operate and go through its safety procedures before continuing with the procedure. The big thing is how it separates from traditional laparoscopic towers. It creates a three-dimensional image for the surgeon to get a sense of depth. Then basically, the left arm is going to follow what your left arm does at the surgeon’s console. Whereas, in laparoscopic procedures, they’re trained to do things a little bit in reverse. [The da Vinci robot] can aid with the learning curve, provide overlap from open technique, and make it easier to step into.”

The two general surgeons to sit down to the surgeon console when the hospital’s new tool has its first surgeries are Matt Broghammer, DO and Colin Kennedy, MD.

“I think the big thing to remember is we’re doing the same operation, just with a different tool. With this tool, we go from straight sticks with laparoscopic surgery to being able to do 360-degree and 3D surgery,” said Broghammer,” I’m very excited. I think it brings us up to date with the newest technology. It really allows us to provide something to the community, to the hospital, and most importantly to the patient. Making things less invasive while really producing an equal or better outcome.”

Kennedy, who joined Winona Health in September after finishing his residency, said he used the robot quite a bit during his residency.

“The nice thing about the robot is that you have four arms while traditional laparoscopic surgery there are two. So instead of having someone assisting with tissue management or guiding the camera, with the robot the surgeon can really do it all,” said Kennedy. “I think, for patients, the term robot is a misnomer, because we are still doing the surgery. It’s not an automated process where we give it instructions and then autonomously does your surgery. It’s still a surgery done by a surgeon who’s in the room with you.

"It’s just another way to approach it. The other thing is that a robotic surgery is not necessarily a better or worse surgery. It’s just a different way of doing it. And it’s something Dr. Broghammer and I have to really think about and take a lot at to make sure that it fits the right approach for every patient when we see them.”

