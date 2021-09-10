Wisconsin mayor details violent battle with COVID-19

However, he woke up with a fever on Tuesday, and it only got worse by Wednesday afternoon. He realized he needed to go back to the hospital.

“I told her to call the ambulance, because I couldn’t even get out of the chair,” he said. “I felt like my lungs weighed 500 pounds.”

Once at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, a blood draw showed is white blood cell count was spiking. Doctors gave him plasma from someone who had recovered from the virus.

“They became really concerned,” Hoffman said. “My pneumonia was getting worse.”

Hoffman said doctors later told him he easily could have died from his symptoms.

“I’ve had a number of medical people tell me if I hadn’t been vaccinated, I wouldn’t be here,” he said.

Hoffman’s symptoms improved over the next couple of days. He was treated with the antiviral medication Remdesivir, and sent home Saturday afternoon.

The city of Chippewa Falls has not adopted a requirement that city employees be vaccinated for COVID-19. Hoffman said he doesn’t plan to push for a mandate, but he urged everyone to get their shots.