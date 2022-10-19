WSU invites community to view parade and Warrior athletics

Winona State University celebrates homecoming this weekend with the theme of “Disco Fever.”

We would like to invite Winona community members and families to be spectators at the annual WSU Homecoming Parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.

We are very excited to have Miss Minnesota 2022 Rachel Evangelisto as a special guest in the parade. Lineup begins at 9 a.m. on Broadway between Grand and Huff streets. The streets will be closed to through traffic, and only the parade participants will be allowed to drive down Harriet & Wilson streets around the parade area.

Before the parade begins, barricades will also go up on Wabasha Street, Sanborn Street, King Street and Howard Street surrounding Huff Street to keep traffic out of the parade route.

The parade runs down Huff Street from Broadway to Mark Street (just before the railroad tracks) and should be finished around 11 a.m. Due to the closure of Mark Street on the WSU campus near the Warrior Game Day Experience, vehicle entries in the parade will be routing westward on Mark Street to Grand Street, which will only be open for one-way traffic going west.

After the parade, we invite you and your family to attend the Warrior Game Day Experience from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Johnson Street near the Integrated Wellness Center. We will have local food trucks, music and other community vendors for you to enjoy as well as inflatables and a Junior Warrior Zone for our young fans.

Finally, we hope you come out to cheer on the WSU Warriors athletic teams this weekend. On Friday, the Warrior soccer team takes on Wayne State College at 6:30 p.m. at Maxwell Field. On Saturday, the Warrior football team plays the University of Sioux Falls at 2 p.m. at Maxwell Field and the Warrior volleyball team takes on Concordia St. Paul at 5 p.m. in McCown Gymnasium.

Again, we welcome everyone in the community to join WSU’s homecoming celebration this weekend!

Tracy Rahim, Advisor

Homecoming Planning Committee

Winona State University