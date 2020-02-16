Artaria to perform six concerts of Beethoven

The Artaria String Quartet will present the complete cycle of 17 string quartets by Ludwig van Beethoven in six concerts in celebration of the composer’s 250th birthday in the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center Nola Starling Recital Hall.

Performances will be Saturday, Feb. 22, through Monday, Feb. 24, and Sunday, March 22, through Tuesday, March 24, in the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center Nola Starling Recital Hall.

The 17 string quartets of Beethoven’s monumental canon span 36 of his 57 years and represent, perhaps better than any other of his works, the revered Early, Middle and Late periods of his compositional life.

These so-called “periods” are not mere academic divisions but rather a glorious arc of Beethoven’s work. So, too, they encompass his deafness from its beginning to its final and awful silence.

Within the Artaria String Quartet’s six programs of the complete Beethoven string quartets is infinite variety, combining those periods within a single performance as a most satisfying experience for the listener.