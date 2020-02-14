Choir of Man coming to Viterbo

The Choir of Man, a runaway hit of numerous international music and theatre festivals and now embarking on its second U.S. tour, will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, in the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center Main Theatre.

Known across the world as “the ultimate feel-good show,” The Choir of Man is described as “80 minutes of unadulterated entertainment that combines high energy dance, live music and foot stomping choreography with the incredible talent of nine ordinary guys who perform everything from sing-along classics to classic rock. Imagine the greatest pub gig you’ve ever been to and multiply it by 10 and you’ll still be nowhere near the fun that this show exudes throughout.”

Featuring pub tunes, folk, rock, choral and Broadway numbers, the nine performers showcase music that has wide appeal.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The cast features world-class tap dancers, poets, instrumentalists and singers, ensuring there is something for everyone in this joyous and uplifting show for all ages. Not only is the concert set in a pub, but it has a real working bar from which the cast will pull pints and invite audience members to get up close and personal with the show.

Audience members should come ready to drink in the action.