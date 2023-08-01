Aug. 3-5
Blues on the Chippewa, Memorial Park, Second Ave. E., Durand, Wis. Featuring: Joanna Connor, People Brothers Band, Big Ray & Chicago’s Most Wanted. Cost: Free. Information: bluesonthechippewa.com.
Aug. 3-6
Buffalo County Fair, 400 N. Harrison St., Mondovi, Wis. Featuring: Livestock judging; carnival; demolition derby; truck and tractor pulls; live music. Information: www.buffalopepincountyfair.com.
Aug. 4-5
Onalaska Community Days, American Legion grounds, 731 Sand Lake Road, Onalaska, Wis. Featuring: Live music; family fun activities; bingo; food vendors. Information: www.onalaskacommunitydays.com.
Aug. 4-6
Buffalo Bill Days, Sylvan Park, 202 Parkway Ave. S., Lanesboro, Minn. Featuring: Grand Parade at 1:30 p.m. Sunday; live music; 5K and fun walk; raffle. Information: lanesboro-mn.gov/buffalo-bill-days.
Aug. 10-12
Ashley for the Arts, Memorial Park, 551 Memorial Park Drive, Arcadia, Wis. Featuring: REO Speedwagon, Sawyer Brown, Trace Adkins, Jake Owen. Cost: $45 three-day general admission. Information: ashleyforthearts.com.
Aug. 11-13
Irishfest, South Side Fest Grounds, 1 Oktoberfest Strasse, La Crosse, Wis. Featuring: Live music including Gaelic Storm, Screaming Orphans and Boxing Banjo; Highland Games; Irish market; food vendors. Cost: $25 three-day admission; $15 one-day admission. Information: www.irishfestlacrosse.org.
Aug. 16-20
Houston County Fair, 203 S. History Lane, Caledonia, Minn. Featuring: Livestock judging; inflatables; live music. Information: www.houstoncountyfair.com.
Aug. 17-19
Larryfest, S2096 24 Valley Road, La Farge, Wis. Featuring: The Foreign Landers, Cup O’ Joe, The Wildwoods, Resonant Rogues, Steam Machine. Cost: $150 three-day admission. Information: www.kvama.org.
Aug. 17-20
SEMBA Bluegrass Festival, Cushon’s Peak Campground, 18696 MN-16, Houston, Minn. Featuring: Goldwing Express, Figuring It Out, Paul Family, Lori King & Junction 63. Cost; $45 four-day admission. Information: www.semba.tv/?page_id=1245.
Aug. 17-26
Apollo Music Festival, various locations, Houston, Minn. Featuring: Concerts and master classes; additional events in Rochester, Winona and La Crosse. Cost: Free. Information: www.apollomusicfestival.com.
Did we miss your fair or festival? Send the information to avery.wehrs@lee.net to have it added to the weekly fairs, festivals and parades calendar.