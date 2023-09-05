Sept. 7-10
Elvis Explosion, La Crosse Center, 300 Harborview Plaza, La Crosse, Wis. Featuring: Ryan Pelton, Dwight Icenhower, Joseph Hall. Cost: Single-event ticket prices vary. Information: www.kingexplosion.com.
Sept. 8-9
Mississippi Mayhem, La Crosse Interstate Fairgrounds, N4985 County Road M, West Salem, Wis. Featuring: Car and bike show, retro market and swap; races; Miss Mayhem Pageant; live music including Shanda and the Howlers, Mozzy Dee and The Rockin’ Hops. Cost: $30 weekend pass; $15 day pass; kids 12 and younger free. Additional vehicle registration and camping costs. Information: mississippimayhem.com.
Sept. 8-10
Mindoro Lions Spanferkel, Mindoro Lions Park, W3839 Lions Club Road, Mindoro, Wis. Featuring: Parade at 1:30 Sunday; Memorial Tractor Ride; roast pork and charcoal chicken Saturday and Sunday; live music; games and tournaments. Information: 608-769-9268.
Carriage Classic, Villa Louis, 521 N. Villa Louis Road, Prairie du Chien, Wis. Featuring: Competitive carriage driving; food tent; tours of the Villa Louis Historic Site. Information: carriageclassic.com.
Sept. 14-18
Vernon County Fair, 210 Fairgrounds Road, Viroqua, Wis. Featuring: Livestock judging; carnival; tractor and truck pull; demolition derby. Cost: $25 all-inclusive season pass; $8 adult daily admission. Information: www.vernoncountyfair.com.
Sept. 15-16
Oktoberfest, Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, 225 Edward St., Chippewa Falls, Wis. Featuring: Live music; food and drink vendors; family entertainment. Cost: $18 weekend wristband; $12 daily wristband. Information: gochippewacounty.com/oktoberfest-chippewa-falls.
Sept. 15-17
Applefest, Abnet Field, Spruce Drive and South 11th Street, La Crescent, Minn. Featuring: King Apple Parade at 1 p.m. Sunday; carnival; live music. Information: applefestusa.com.
Sept. 16-17
Garland Days, Garland House and Tourist Center, 357 W. Garland St., West Salem, Wis. Featuring: Pioneer stew; silent auction; live music; Corvette show and ice cream-cake celebration on Sunday. Information: westsalemhistoricalsociety.org.
Driftless Area Art Festival, Beauford Anderson Park, 101 Church St., Soldiers Grove, Wis. Featuring: Variety of artists; food vendors. Information: www.driftlessareaartfestival.com.
Did we miss your fair or festival? Send the information to avery.wehrs@lee.net to have it added to the weekly fairs, festivals and parades calendar.