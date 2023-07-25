Summer is in full swing and the area’s entertainment scene is booming, with August offering a smorgasboard of music festivals, county fairs and community celebrations across the region.

Arcadia will host some big names Aug. 10-12 during Ashley for the Arts, including REO Speedwagon, Jake Owen, Trace Adkins and OneRepublic. In addition to music, the festival offers a range of events and activities, such as an art and craft fair, family entertainment and the 2.5-mile Pursuit of a Cure Run/Walk benefitting the American Cancer Society and the Arcadia Ambulance Service.

La Crosse has even more to offer music lovers. Irishfest returns Aug. 11-13 to the South Side Fest Grounds, with music from perennial favorites Gaelic Storm and Screaming Orphans, plus the impressive physical feats of the Highland Games. Closing out the month, the Great River Folk Festival will bring Good Morning Bedlam, Robbie Fulks, Them Coulee Boys and more to Riverside Park Aug. 25-27.

Meanwhile, there’s plenty happening on the Minnesota side of the Mississippi: Houston County will host the Houston County Fair, the SEMBA Bluegrass Festival and the Apollo Music Festival.

Now-Aug. 30

Olmsted County Free Fair, 1403 Third Ave. SE, Rochester, Minn. Featuring: Livestock judging; carnival; live music; grandstand events. Cost: Free admission; grandstand events ticketed separately. Information: www.olmstedcountyfair.com.

July 27-29

Prairie Dog Blues Festival, St. Feriole Island, 300 N. Villa Louis Road, Prairie du Chien, Wis. Featuring: Victor Wainwright & The Train, Jane Lee Hooker, John Primer, Nick Schnebelen. Cost: $75 two-day admission, $40 one-day admission in advance; $85 two-day admission, $45 one-day admission at the gate. Information: prairiedogblues.com.

July 28-30

One Fest, Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, 225 Edward St., Chippewa Falls, Wis. Featuring: Skillet, Tauren Wells, Colton Dixon, We Are Messengers. Cost: $80 adult three-day admission. Information: www.one-fest.com.

Deecefest, Bluebird Campground, N2833 Smith Valley Road, La Crosse, Wis. Featuring: White Iron Band, Smoking Bandits, Shoeless Revolution, Gregg Hall and the Wrecking Ball. Cost: $60 weekend pass; $35 day pass. Information: gregghallmusic.com/cheechs-deecefest.

Houston Hoedown Days, various locations, Houston, Minn. Featuring: Grand parade at noon Sunday; live music; tractor and horse pulls; flea market; car show. Cost: Buttons for fairgrounds admission $15 in advance, $20 during the event; free for kids 12 and younger. Information: www.houstonhoedown.com.

July 29

AAUW Art Fair on the Green, Viterbo University courtyard, 900 Viterbo Drive, La Crosse, Wis. Featuring: More than 80 juried new and returning artists; raffle; food vendors. Cost: Free admission, donations encouraged. Information: www.artfaironthegreen.org.

Aug. 3-5

Blues on the Chippewa, Memorial Park, Second Ave. E., Durand, Wis. Featuring: Joanna Connor, People Brothers Band, Big Ray & Chicago’s Most Wanted. Cost: Free. Information: bluesonthechippewa.com.

Aug. 3-6

Buffalo County Fair, 400 N. Harrison St., Mondovi, Wis. Featuring: Livestock judging; carnival; demolition derby; truck and tractor pulls; live music. Information: www.buffalopepincountyfair.com.

Aug. 4-5

Onalaska Community Days, American Legion grounds, 731 Sand Lake Road, Onalaska, Wis. Featuring: Live music; family fun activities; bingo; food vendors. Information: www.onalaskacommunitydays.com.

Aug. 4-6

Buffalo Bill Days, Sylvan Park, 202 Parkway Ave. S., Lanesboro, Minn. Featuring: Grand Parade at 1:30 p.m. Sunday; live music; 5K and fun walk; raffle. Information: lanesboro-mn.gov/buffalo-bill-days.

Aug. 10-12

Ashley for the Arts, Memorial Park, 551 Memorial Park Drive, Arcadia, Wis. Featuring: REO Speedwagon, Sawyer Brown, Trace Adkins, Jake Owen. Cost: $45 three-day general admission. Information: ashleyforthearts.com.

Aug. 11-13

Irishfest, South Side Fest Grounds, 1 Oktoberfest Strasse, La Crosse, Wis. Featuring: Live music including Gaelic Storm, Screaming Orphans and Boxing Banjo; Highland Games; Irish market; food vendors. Cost: $25 three-day admission; $15 one-day admission. Information: www.irishfestlacrosse.org.

Aug. 16-20

Houston County Fair, 203 S. History Lane, Caledonia, Minn. Featuring: Livestock judging; inflatables; live music. Information: www.houstoncountyfair.com.

Aug. 17-19

Larryfest, S2096 24 Valley Road, La Farge, Wis. Featuring: The Foreign Landers, Cup O’ Joe, The Wildwoods, Resonant Rogues, Steam Machine. Cost: $150 three-day admission. Information: www.kvama.org.

Aug. 17-20

SEMBA Bluegrass Festival, Cushon’s Peak Campground, 18696 MN-16, Houston, Minn. Featuring: Goldwing Express, Figuring It Out, Paul Family, Lori King & Junction 63. Cost; $45 four-day admission. Information: www.semba.tv/?page_id=1245.

Aug. 17-26

Apollo Music Festival, various locations, Houston, Minn. Featuring: Concerts and master classes; additional events in Rochester, Winona and La Crosse. Cost: Free. Information: www.apollomusicfestival.com.

Aug. 25-27

Great River Folk Festival, Riverside Park, 100 State St., La Crosse, Wis. Featuring: Good Morning Bedlam, Robbie Fulks, Them Coulee Boys, High & Rising. Cost: $70 three-day admission; $45 two-day admission; $25-30 one-day admission. Information: www.greatriverfolkfest.org.

Aug. 26

Coon Creek Canoe Race & Festival, Veterans Memorial Park, Roosevelt St., Coon Valley, Wis. Featuring: Canoe race; pancake breakfast; live music. Information: coonvalley.org/coon-creek-canoe-race.