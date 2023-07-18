Now-July 23

Fillmore County Fair, 413 Fillmore St. E., Preston, Minn. Featuring: Tractor pull; rodeo; demolition derby; livestock judging; live music. www.fillmorecountyfair.com.

July 19-22

Wabasha County Fair, 99 Coulee Way, Wabasha, Minn. Featuring: Livestock judging; inflatables; rodeo; bull riding; autocross. Cost: Separate ticketing for some events. Information: wabashacountyfair.org.

Country Jam 2023, 1662 County Road T, Eau Claire, Wis. Featuring: Tim McGraw, Lee Brice, Dierks Bentley, Whiskey Myers. Cost: $179 three-day general admission; $109-119 one-day general admission. Information: countryjamwi.com.

July 19-23

La Crosse Interstate Fair, N4985 County Road M, West Salem, Wis. Featuring: Carnival; 4-H and youth exhibits; live music and entertainment; food and drink vendors; daily educational events. Cost: Free admission, free parking. Information: lacrosseinterstatefair.com.

July 21-22

20th Annual La Crosse Storytelling Festival, Pump House Regional Art Center, 119 King St., La Crosse, Wis. Featuring: Spooky stories for teens and adults July 21; children’s program with music, puppet theater, puppet making July 22; nationally known storytellers Stuart Stotts and Beth Horner July 22. Information: www.lacrossestoryfest.com.

The Boogiedown, Driftless Music Gardens, 20265 Pine Avenue Road, Hillsboro. Featuring: Armchair Boogie, Songs from the Road Band, Stillhouse Junkies, Chicken Wire Empire, Humbird. Cost: $140 two-day ticket with camping admission. Information: boogiedownfest.com.

July 24-30

Olmsted County Free Fair, 1403 Third Ave. SE, Rochester, Minn.Featuring: Livestock judging; carnival; live music; grandstand events. Cost: Free admission; grandstand events ticketed separately. Information: www.olmstedcountyfair.com.

July 27-29

Prairie Dog Blues Festival, St. Feriole Island, 300 N. Villa Louis Road, Prairie du Chien, Wis. Featuring: Victor Wainwright & The Train, Jane Lee Hooker, John Primer, Nick Schnebelen. Cost: $75 two-day admission, $40 one-day admission in advance; $85 two-day admission, $45 one-day admission at the gate. Information: prairiedogblues.com.

July 28-30

One Fest, Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, 225 Edward St., Chippewa Falls, Wis. Featuring: Skillet, Tauren Wells, Colton Dixon, We Are Messengers. Cost: $80 adult three-day admission. Information: www.one-fest.com.

Deecefest, Bluebird Campground, N2833 Smith Valley Road, La Crosse, Wis. Featuring: White Iron Band, Smoking Bandits, Shoeless Revolution, Gregg Hall and the Wrecking Ball. Cost: $60 weekend pass; $35 day pass. Information: gregghallmusic.com/cheechs-deecefest.

Houston Hoedown Days, various locations, Houston, Minn. Featuring: Grand parade at noon Sunday; live music; tractor and horse pulls; flea market; car show. Cost: Buttons for fairgrounds admission $15 in advance, $20 during the event; free for kids 12 and younger. Information: www.houstonhoedown.com.

July 29

AAUW Art Fair on the Green, Viterbo University courtyard, 900 Viterbo Drive, La Crosse, Wis. Featuring: More than 80 juried new and returning artists; raffle; food vendors. Cost: Free admission, donations encouraged. Information: www.artfaironthegreen.org.