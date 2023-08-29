Summery temperatures notwithstanding, fall is on its way — and with it comes a new season of local fair and festival offerings.

Winona’s biggest event in September is sure to be Boats and Bluegrass, returning Sept. 21-24 to Prairie Island Campground. This year’s packed lineup includes The Infamous Stringdusters, Pert Near Sandstone, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, among many others. Saturday day passes are already sold out, and the few remaining weekend passes are going fast, according to the event website and social media.

There’s plenty going on across the Mississippi, too. Fans of the King can get their fill at Elvis Explosion in La Crosse, running Sept. 7-10, and later in the month, Oktoberfest will once again bring gemütlichkeit — not to mention good food, drink and entertainment — to the Coulee Region.

Sept. 3

Alma Music and Arts Festival, 125 Beach Harbor Road, Alma, Wis. Featuring: The High 48s, Four Pints Shy, Left Wing Bourbon. Information: www.almamusicandartsfest.org.

Sept. 7-10

Elvis Explosion, La Crosse Center, 300 Harborview Plaza, La Crosse, Wis. Featuring: Ryan Pelton, Dwight Icenhower, Joseph Hall. Cost: Single-event ticket prices vary. Information: www.kingexplosion.com.

Sept. 8-10

Mindoro Lions Spanferkel, Mindoro Lions Park, W3839 Lions Club Road, Mindoro, Wis. Featuring: Parade at 1:30 Sunday; Memorial Tractor Ride; roast pork and charcoal chicken Saturday and Sunday; live music; games and tournaments. Information: 608-769-9268.

Carriage Classic, Villa Louis, 521 N. Villa Louis Road, Prairie du Chien, Wis. Featuring: Competitive carriage driving; food tent; tours of the Villa Louis Historic Site. Information: carriageclassic.com.

Sept. 14-18

Vernon County Fair, 210 Fairgrounds Road, Viroqua, Wis. Featuring: Livestock judging; carnival; tractor and truck pull; demolition derby. Cost: $25 all-inclusive season pass; $8 adult daily admission. Information: www.vernoncountyfair.com.

Sept. 15-16

Oktoberfest, Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, 225 Edward St., Chippewa Falls, Wis. Featuring: Live music; food and drink vendors; family entertainment. Cost: $18 weekend wristband; $12 daily wristband. Information: gochippewacounty.com/oktoberfest-chippewa-falls.

Sept. 15-17

Applefest, Abnet Field, Spruce Drive and South 11th Street, La Crescent, Minn. Featuring: King Apple Parade at 1 p.m. Sunday; carnival; live music. Information: applefestusa.com.

Sept. 16-17

Garland Days, Garland House and Tourist Center, 357 W. Garland St., West Salem, Wis. Featuring: Pioneer stew; silent auction; live music; Corvette show and ice cream-cake celebration on Sunday. Information: westsalemhistoricalsociety.org.

Driftless Area Art Festival, Beauford Anderson Park, 101 Church St., Soldiers Grove, Wis. Featuring: Variety of artists; food vendors. Information: www.driftlessareaartfestival.com.

Sept. 21-24

Boats and Bluegrass, Prairie Island Campground, 1120 Prairie Island Road, Winona, Minn. Information: www.boatsandbluegrass.com.

Sept. 22-24

Warrens Cranberry Festival, Warrens, Wis. Featuring: Parade at 1 p.m. Sunday; arts and crafts; flea market and antiques; farmers market. Cost: Free admission. Information: www.cranfest.com.

Apple Festival, Main St., Gays Mills, Wis. Featuring: Parade at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, carnival, flea market, raffles. Information: www.gaysmills.org/applefest.html.

Sept. 28-30

Oktoberfest, multiple locations, La Crosse, Wis. Featuring: Torchlight Parade at 7 p.m. Thursday; Maple Leaf Parade at 10 a.m. Saturday; live music; food and drink vendors. Information: oktoberfestusa.com.