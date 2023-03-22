WINONA — A genre-crossing lineup of over 70 artists from national acts to local favorites will grace the stage May 12-13 as Mid West Music Fest returns to Winona.

“We’re just trying to straddle that line of having these established bands and maybe lesser known bands from this Driftless Area,” said Sam Thueson, the festival’s executive director. “A lot of cool things happen in this area that might not get the most attention.”

Friday headliner NNAMDÏ, a Chicago-based multi-instrumentalist, producer and songwriter whose work spans pop, post-punk and hip-hop was named Chicagoan of the year in 2020. Minnesota indie pop artist and Saturday headliner Your Smith returns to the festival with a fusion of Minneapolis and Los Angeles sounds for the first time since headlining in 2014.

Seven Winona venues, including Levee Park, No Name Bar, Island City Brewing Co., Peter’s Biergarten and The Eagles Club will host performances, including Minnesota acts Nur-D, Gully Boys and Early Eyes; local Winona artists Texas Toast, the Ultrasounds and Sheep for Wheat; and festival staples, including The People Brothers Band, We Are The Willows and Sleeping Jesus. The full lineup can be found at www.midwestmusicfest.org.

Over half of the acts scheduled this year are making their Mid West Music Fest debut and are selected by a committee, including local artists, venue owners and production company staff.

The festival is expected to draw nearly 900 attendees. Fans are recommended to use the festival’s app made available closer to May. Local business looking to sponsor the organization can reach out to Thueson or on the festival website.

Two-day ticket passes are on sale for $79.99 on the Mid West Music Fest website. Proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test may be required, according to Thueson.

“We’re excited, we’re incredibly proud of this lineup, and the community support has been great so far,” said Thueson.