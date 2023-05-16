Mid West Music Fest celebrated 13 years in Winona this past weekend as founder Sam Brown looked back to the formation of the festival.

“It’s wild this is carrying on. An idea like that sparked such a response from the community. It’s really cool,” said Brown.

When Brown started planning the first festival in February 2010, he had only lived in Winona for a handful of months, serving a Head Start program with AmeriCorps. The festival would be a summer service project, intended to fund a concrete tricycle path at a Head Start location.

Brown brought years of experience performing at and organizing music festivals while a university student in Oregon but was unfamiliar with the Winona area. Everything started with designing the festival logo, Brown recalled.

“I slapped that logo on everything that I could and tried to get the word out that it was going to happen. It garnered some attention from people who were interested in helping make it happen,” said Brown.

The first festival team faced an immense challenge: booking over 70 bands at 10 venues, designing a website and coordinating events for kids and artists all from scratch on a tight budget.

“There was excitement. I remember the owners of the Acoustic Cafe being really excited we were meeting in their space to do the planning for it. I remember the No Name Bar being excited about it. Just overall excitement,” said Brown. “Some people were a little bit in disbelief that it was going to work, but overall, there was a lot of positive feedback.”

Mid West Music Fest debuted July 2010, less than half a year from the festival’s inception.

“I remember being so thrilled that it went so well that I decided to do another one,” said Brown. “It was a big success.”

Brown headed the Mid West Music Fest for the next three years and continued to live in Winona before moving back to his hometown of Red Wing and founding the Big Turn Music Festival.

In the years since, the festival expanded, was established as a nonprofit and hosted a festival in La Crosse. After a virtual 2020 festival and one-stage 2021 festival, Midwest Music Fest in 2022 returned to its original format. The fall La Crosse event will take place Friday, Nov. 3, and Saturday, Nov. 4.

“It was so amazing,” said Brown. “There was so many people, and the venues felt so alive at the Mid West last year. I was very thrilled and impressed with the amount of work they put into it, and it’s still so thriving.”

What hasn’t changed is the festival’s mix of artists from across the Driftless Area and the broader Midwest and a commitment to downtown Winona.

“It was all about getting music into non-traditional venues and also helping out local businesses, and also giving artists a vehicle for their music to be heard,” said Brown. “It’s a beautiful thing that people come together and enjoy live music.”