The Minnesota Marine Art Museum is currently seeking volunteers to help at its monthly Second Saturday program, held on the second Saturday of each month beginning in February.
Second Saturday is a monthly arts access program that offers $1 admission, guided tours throughout the day, special programming, such as live music in the galleries, artist demonstrations, and art-making activities for all ages and abilities. In 2018, more than 4,000 people attended these programs.
Volunteer greeters are needed to assist during Second Saturdays. Greeters ensure that visitors feel welcome in the museum and are following museum rules, and are available to answer questions and guide them to resources. This person should maintain a welcoming presence and must be able to stand and walk for a 2½-hour shift. Additionally, interested candidates must actively use email for communication purposes, and be culturally sensitive and empathetic to the varying needs of visitors.
A one-time orientation and training is required for this role. This two-hour training class will be offered on Friday, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. at the museum. Please contact Heather Casper at hcasper@mmam.org, or 507-474-6626 to sign up.
