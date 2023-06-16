Bright neon lights, hot funnel cakes and big amusement rides blocking off the downtown streets signal Steamboat Days is in full swing this week.

The 76th Annual Steamboat Days celebration started Wednesday in Winona with games, food and performances each day leading up to a grand parade at noon Sunday and fireworks over the river at 10 p.m. Sunday night.

For many, the event serves as an annual gathering that lends itself to reunions of families and friends and the start of Winona’s busy summer.

Angela House of Winona said Steamboat Days takes on new forms as you get older. She reminisced about being a little kid and experiencing Steamboat Days with her grandparents, then as a young adult spending time at the beer garden, and eventually seeing the celebration as a time to get together with old friends.

“People might leave Winona but they come back for this. It’s kind of a great gathering,” House said. “You got to have your yearly bratwurst and sauerkraut, funnel cakes, mini donuts. We just have a tradition of coming.”

New events are added each year to check out, said Kate LeGere of Winona.

“Growing up there were fewer options,” LeGere said. “There’s a lot of family friendly activities so I think it’s a bigger draw to the community.”

With the celebration running from the middle of the week and throughout the weekend, each day offers carnival rides, lemonade vendors and games but also one large performance at the end of each night until Sunday’s fireworks.

Arch Allies, a tribute show playing throwbacks like Journey, Queen, and Tina Turner will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday.

Amanda Maganhaes said after moving to the area in 2016 from Brazil, she and her family have attended every Steamboat Days.

“I think it marks the start of the summer,” Maganhaes said. “We enjoy the rides for our kids and they love all the food.”

With so many things to do throughout the day, Maganhaes said, it’s easy to come and go as you please to get the experience you want from the five days of entertainment.

The festivities are kicked up a notch on the weekend starting with the Merchants Bank Breakfast from 8-10 a.m. and the BK/5K Road Race starting at 8 a.m. in honor of Fastenal founder Bob Kierlin.

Some events run many hours throughout the day Saturday like the Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Cornhole Tournament from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and a car show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There are also many performances through the day Saturday with the Winona's Little Warriors Drumline, U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Brass Band, and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Rock Band.