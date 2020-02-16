Viterbo hosts jazz benefit

Enjoy an evening of swinging jazz with Two and the Night and the Music: An Evening of Jazz with Dave Marck and Tim Harrison at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, in the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center Nola Starling Recital Hall.

The concert, which will include a variety of tunes from Duke Ellington, Richard Rodgers, George Gershwin, Miles Davis, and others, is a fundraiser for Viterbo’s Platinum Edition Show Choir.

“Dave and Tim bring great joy to their music making and their high level of skill and musicianship is outstanding,” said Nancy Allen, Viterbo music faculty member and director of Platinum Edition. “And their spontaneous spirit of creating music on the spot is truly inspiring.”

A native of La Crosse, Marck is a professional musician based in New York City.

He has worked in a wide variety of contexts including dance, theater and jazz for more than 35 years. He has also served as music director for Jacques D’Amboise’s National Dance Institute, a children’s arts organization, and is currently a staff accompanist and teacher for the school.

Marck has performed with such jazz luminaries as Junior Cook, Jed Levy, Valery Ponomarev and many others.