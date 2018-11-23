GALESVILLE — Alvina O. Deeren, 93, of Galesville passed away Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Marinuka Manor in Galesville. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 26, at Zion Lutheran Church, 20335 W. Gale Ave., Galesville. Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. Sunday and again from 10 a.m. Monday until the time of the service both at the church. The full obituary will follow or can be read online at www.dickinsonfuneralhome.com. Dickinson Family Funeral Home of Holmen is assisting the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.