WESTBY — Engelbert E. Schaub, 93, of Westby passed away Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, at Vernon Manor in Viroqua.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 26, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cashton. Father Michael Klos will officiate. Burial will be at the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Cemetery on St. Mary’s Ridge at a later date. Visitation will be held Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church.
The Torkelson Funeral Home in Cashton will be assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
