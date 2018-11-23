WESTBY — Engelbert E. Schaub, 93, of Westby passed away Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, at Vernon Manor in Viroqua.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 26, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cashton. Father Michael Klos will officiate. Burial will be at the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Cemetery on St. Mary’s Ridge at a later date. Visitation will be held Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

The Torkelson Funeral Home in Cashton will be assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Engelbert Schaub
