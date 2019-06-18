{{featured_button_text}}

Gayle J. Delaney, 83, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Bethany Riverside in La Crosse. A celebration of her life will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 21, in the Prairie Room at the Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. A full obituary can be found and online condolences left at www.couleecremation.com. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.

