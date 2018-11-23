Our precious mother and grandmother, Jean Javenkoski, passed away peacefully at Gundersen Health System Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018.
She was born to Louis and Ella Hess Dec. 9,1931. Jean married Ray Javenkoski in 1973 and they enjoyed 45 loving years together.
There are no words to describe Jean’s love and compassion for her family and friends. She never let any of them forget how proud she was of each of them. She had a tremendous wit, the most kind, loving, caring and generous heart and a sweet way about her that made all of us love her so much.
Jean and Ray loved making a daily drive down the river road to Genoa, listening to music, singing and just enjoying each other’s company along the way. Their devotion to each other was witnessed by all who had the pleasure of knowing them.
Jean had a love for life and brought joy to anyone who had the privilege of knowing her. She may be gone from our sight but will be forever in our hearts.
Jean is survived by her children, Jeff (Deb) Jansky, Julie (Dave) Ammann, and John (Debi) Jansky; stepchildren, Bruce (Jan) Javenkoski, Brad (Jean) Javenkoski, and Jim (Mary Ellen) Javenkoski; grandchildren, Jake (Sara) Jansky, Jonathan (Jocelyn) Jansky, Jenny (Tyler) Hougom; stepgrandchildren, Neal, Bennett, Kate, Gavin and Jackson Javenkoski, Nora and Nick Radtke; and great-grandchildren, Alayna and Emma Jansky and Valarie Hougom.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ray; her parents, Louis and Ella Hess; sisters, Dorothy (Clarence) Tanke, Eleanor Hess, Lillian (Les) Beeler, Winifred (Leo) Nelson, and Betty (Charlie) Meinzer; and two brothers, Louis (Minnie) Hess and Robert Hess.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 26, at North Presbyterian Church in La Crosse. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. Monday until the time of the service at the church. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate. Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Online condolences may be given to the family at www.schumacher-kish.com.
