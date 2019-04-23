Mary E. Keeler, 84, born May 1, 1934, went home to her Heavenly Father Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019. At the time of her passing, she resided at 4000 Valley Square- Heartland in Grand Forks, N.D. Mary was taken care of with great love and compassion by the staff whom she loved and adored.
Mary Ellen Nowlan was born in Hart, Minn., the daughter of Leo and Erna (Ledbehur) Nowlan. She would grow up with two younger sisters, Betty and Karen.
Mary wed Jack W. Keeler Sept. 12, 1953, in Winona, and they would make their home in Rushford, where they would share great joy in their daughter, Robin being born in 1955. Mary and Jack shared 47 years of marriage, before his passing May 2, 2001.
Mary loved her years working at Peerless Chain and The Dahl House, both in Winona. She made many lifelong friends along the way. Mary loved to attend her home church, St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Rushford. Her passion was singing old hymns. There wasn’t a hymn she didn’t know or a song she couldn’t sing. Mary was a follower of Jesus, a daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-great-grandmother, who will be dearly missed.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Robin (Gary) Bartelson of Grand Forks; a granddaughter, Heather (Donovan) Mitchell; their children, Christopher of Keystone Heights, Fla., Lindsey Mitchell; great-great-granddaughter, Leah of Grand Forks, and Alexis Mitchell; great-great-grandson, Kameryn of Milaca, Minn.; a grandson, Brandon Bartelson; a great-grandson, Landon, both of Grand Forks; and a sister, Betty (Harvey) Klungtvedt, Rushford..
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jack; and a sister, Karen O’Dell.
Mary will be buried alongside her husband, Jack, at Woodland Cemetery, Winona, in a private service at a date to be determined.
The online memorial registry may be signed at www.normanfuneral.com.
(The Historic Norman Funeral Home, Grand Forks, N.D.)
