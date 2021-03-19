WARRENS — Norman “Woody” W. Pierce, 75, of Warrens passed away Friday, March 12, 2021, at his daughter’s home surrounded by his family. He was born Sept. 12, 1945, to Loren Sr. and Bertha (Schroeder) Pierce in Sparta. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy.
He was united in marriage to Lorraine Gray March 20, 1971, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Tomah. Woody drove a fuel truck his entire life. He worked for companies such as Midland Oil and Schreier’s Implement and Oil. Following this, he opened his own business, Pierce Oil, which was eventually purchased by the Tomah Cooperative where he was employed until his retirement. In his spare time, he liked playing cards and watching the Green Bay Packers. Every fall he looked forward to the Warrens Cranberry Festival.
Woody loved taking Sunday drives and spending time with his family. He was looking forward to the birth of his first great-grandchild due to arrive in July of 2021.
He is survived by his wife, Lorraine; his children, Steve (Tracy) Pierce of Warrens, Julie Pierce and Joanne (Matt) Nickels, all of Tomah; grandchildren, Cassandra and Eric Tollefson and Jarrett Parr; a sister, Arliss (Kjell) Oliversen of Fair Oaks, Texas; a brother, Eugene “Buck” (Mary) Pierce of Tomah; sisters-in-law, Carol Gray, Alice (LaMonte) Wilder, Judy (Bob) Sieler, LuAnn Eirschele, Linda Gray and Diane Gray; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Loren Pierce Jr., Duaine “Black” Pierce, Ronald “Whitie” Pierce and Charles “Jesse” Pierce; sisters-in-law, Sonja Pierce, Susan Pierce and Grace Pierce; nephews, Joey Pierce, Dennis Pierce and Paul Wilder; great-nephew, Tyler Pierce; brothers-in-law, Ken Gray, Bob Gray and Don Gray.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20, at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tomah. Pastor Bob Gerke and Pastor Korey Van Kampen will officiate. Burial with full military honors will follow in the Mount Vernon Cemetery, Tomah. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church.
The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse and Tomah for the care given to Woody.
