WARRENS — Norman “Woody” W. Pierce, 75, of Warrens passed away Friday, March 12, 2021, at his daughter’s home surrounded by his family. He was born Sept. 12, 1945, to Loren Sr. and Bertha (Schroeder) Pierce in Sparta. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy.

He was united in marriage to Lorraine Gray March 20, 1971, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Tomah. Woody drove a fuel truck his entire life. He worked for companies such as Midland Oil and Schreier’s Implement and Oil. Following this, he opened his own business, Pierce Oil, which was eventually purchased by the Tomah Cooperative where he was employed until his retirement. In his spare time, he liked playing cards and watching the Green Bay Packers. Every fall he looked forward to the Warrens Cranberry Festival.

Woody loved taking Sunday drives and spending time with his family. He was looking forward to the birth of his first great-grandchild due to arrive in July of 2021.