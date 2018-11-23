Richard Bauch

Richard “Sam” Bauch, 80, passed away peacefully with his love beside him Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 26, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 400 West Ave. South, La Crosse. Pastor Richard Pamperin will officiate. Visitation will start at 9 a.m. Monday and go to the time of services at the church.

The family would like to thank his Springbrook family and Gundersen Hospice for their loving care and prayers.

Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family.

