CASHTON — Roger Vaughn Skrede, 59, of Cashton died Sunday, June 16, 2019, at his home.
A celebration of Roger’s life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Cashton. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery.
The Torkelson Funeral Home of Cashton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.