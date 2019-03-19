Willard G. Warnken, 85, of Winona passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019, at his home.
Visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 22, at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church in Wilson, Minn., and again at the church from 10 a.m. Saturday, March 23, until the funeral service 11 a.m. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Luther High School Tuition Fund in Onalaska, Wis.
Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
