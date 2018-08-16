Winona Area Public Schools will be hosting a public book sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at Central School, 317 Market St.
More than 600 total books will be available, including fiction and nonfiction for grade levels kindergarten through fourth grade. All books will be sold individually at $1 per book. Please use the parking lot door and take a left up the stairs. The Media Center is on the second floor on your left.
For more district surplus, visit www.publicsurplus.com.
