Cotter Schools Ramblers of the Month

Anna Raymond, Erica Beckman, Christian Mueller, and Tomas Castillo Pelaez were selected by Cotter schools to be recognized as remarkable Ramblers.

Anna Raymond is the daughter of Martin and Jessica Raymon, has one brother named Paxton.

Anna loves hockey, as well as other sports. She also enjoys drawing, baking, and trying different foods. Her favorite subjects are Math, Science, and Reading, and she loves staying active in Gym class.

Anna says she loves Cotter, spending time with her classmates and teachers, and really likes the building itself. She appreciates the history of Cotter and the everyday traditions that happen at Cotter, including morning prayer and announcements.

Erica Beckman is the son of Dean and Deb Beckman. Erica has two siblings, Aidan and Cale.

At Cotter Erica participates in Band and she says along with Band, her favorite subjects are History, English, and Science. Erica enjoys swimming, rollerblading, and reading. In the future, Erica would love to work with animals as a zoologist.

Teachers nominated Erica for the Rambler of the month because she is a good student and always hardworking. She is conscientious and exhibits kindness to classmates, teachers, and staff.