Although the skies were gray, there were still about 150 people gathered together at the Jaycee Pavilion at Lake Park on Saturday for Winona's Earth Day celebration.

Hosted by the Winona Arts Center, Bluff Country Coop, Habitat for Humanity, and the city of Winona, the free event included kite-flying, seed planting, face painting and the Little Warriors Drumline performing an upbeat jam for the crowd.

One activity that was a hit for children was pretending to be a firefighter while pushing water out of a pump.

"I liked being a fire fighter the best," one little boy said, "oh and planting the seeds, I'm bringing that home to my mom."

To conclude the event, children were encouraged to join a species parade with a mask or painted face that featured their favorite animal.

With plenty of activities, music playing in the background, the smell of food from food trucks, and children playing all around, it was a heartwarming Saturday afternoon despite the dreary weather.