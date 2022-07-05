 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
44 participate in Winona Sportsman’s Club annual Youth Trap Shooting Program

  • 0
Youth Trap Shooting

Participants in the Youth Trap Shooting Program.

The Winona Sportsman’s Club held its 14th annual Youth on Wednesday nights during June.

Forty-four participants (both boys and girls) and experienced coaches took part in the five-week program.

Instruction and coached practice were a part of each week’s session. The final night celebrated the learning and fun with a family pizza party and a tournament shoot.

Financial sponsorship from Minnesota Deer Hunters’ Association Bluff Country Chapter and other private donors help make the program possible, the Sportsman's Club said. 

