Above and Beyond: Mackenzie Zibrowski

Mackenzie Zibrowski has shown resilience to finish school while going through chemotherapy treatment multiple times during her schooling in Houston. And now, the Houston High School senior is set to graduate this spring and continue her education at Western Technical College in La Crosse.

In first grade, Zibrowski had to miss some school after breaking both her hips and worked to get caught back up. Having two different surgeries, she was able to finish grade school on time. In fifth grade, after finding a tumor growing in her brain, she struggled to be both working on school and going through treatment.

“I went through chemo so it was harder to go through school,” said Zibrowski. “It was a challenge. I have had a couple of challenges while going to school.”

Then, in her last two years of high school, Zibrowski started having vision problems and doctors noticed a tumor optic nerve becoming active again. Which meant starting chemotherapy again.

“Right now, school hasn’t been too hard but I’ve been back on chemo. At first, it was harder but now it’s not as hard because I’m taking a pill form of chemo. Which means, I’m not gone from school too much,” said Zibrowski. “I’ve had to do more work [for school] and have tried to do more than I need. But there have been challenges.”

Zibrowski is a part of the Houston Honor Society. But one challenge, she said, was friends and feeling like she doesn’t have any. Although she has meant friends through her medical experience.

“I’m just on that club. But having friends has been kind of hard because, I guess, people in my grade don’t really want to do much with me since fifth grade,” said Zibrowski. “Otherwise, I have other friends that I see once in a while. They don’t mind doing stuff with me because we’ve experienced pretty much the same stuff. It has made it easier.”

Zibrowksi also volunteers her time through Houston — at the Houston Hollidazzle, the school summer lunch program Meet Up and Eat Up, and at the local library.

“I do like helping out in the community,” said Zibrowski. “I also, depending on the weather, like swimming, fishing, camping, and spending time with my dog.”

Although being in school and finishing school has been tough, Zibrowski is excited to be graduating and starting the next chapter of her education. Her plans have taken inspiration from her only struggles throughout school, she said.

“I’m looking forward to finishing up my last year of school and I’m planning to go to college at Western Tech,” said Zibrowski. “I’m looking to do education assistance so I can help other kids who have had struggles make it through school.”