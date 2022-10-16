 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bluffview Explorers of the Week

  • 0

Two of the many Bluffview Montessori Students demonstrating virtuous behavior this week:

Bryce Loos is a kindergarten student of Ms. Anna’s CH3 classroom who was recognized this week for helpfulness when he fixed a map that was put away sideways. Bryce’s favorite work in the classroom is maps, and he loves Bluffview because it is big and it has works. Bryce’s favorite activity outside of school is playing with his sister. Bryce is the son of Amy and Andy Loos.

Talon Fabian is a sixth-grade student of Ms. Amy’s E2C classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtue of helpfulness when he organized and straightened music books at the end of class when the books were put away sloppily. Talon’s favorite subject in the classroom is science, and he loves Bluffview because he doesn’t have a desk and there are a variety of works. Talon’s favorite activity outside of school is playing games with his sister. Talon is the son of Ashley Afman and Adam Fabian.

