Nestled in the corner of Levee Park in Winona, the Boat House Restaurant is sailing into its 10-year anniversary in May.

Since 2013, the Boat House has been known for being the only riverfront restaurant in town with a view of the Mississippi River.

It's also known for its house-made dishes and drinks, which owner Lyon Smith said are inspired by family, friends and a love of the river.

Smith said he and his former partners cooked up the idea of opening a restaurant after they had gotten into the tradition of having weekly dinner parties, often hosted at Smith's downtown studio. He and his friends would take turns cooking and choosing a theme for the cuisine each week.

But Smith's initial love for food and cooking was passed down from his grandfather, Leo "Buster" Smith, who was a chef on a U.S. Navy ship in World War II and cooked for thousands of people daily. When Smith's grandfather came home to Winona, he brought with him his love of cooking and shared his talent during family gatherings.

"That's the kind of environment we wanted to create," Smith said. "A public place for people to gather, and to share that family experience and river culture."

Smith's love for the river came from days spent fishing and cooking with friends at his aunt's cabin along the river — which is also where the restaurant's popular fish tacos were first made. To honor that memory and inspiration, that same cabin is pictured in the Boat House logo.

"We wanted it to feel like going to somebody's cabin on the river which is a very friendly environment," Smith said.

But it hasn't always been clear skies for the small business.

Boat House manager Victoria Piotter said that there were plenty of trials and tribulations of running a small business during the COVID-19 pandemic. At times, the restrictions meant adapting daily, she said.

"It took a lot of strength and determination to get where we are now and we couldn't have done it without our loyal customers," Piotter said. "I'm proud of us and our Boat House family."

Smith and Piotter plan to host a celebratory event at the Boat House in May to commemorate 10 years of hard work. They plan to provide live music and special dishes not found on the main menu. Additional information for the event will be posted on the Boat House Facebook page, along with an official date.

"We are so thankful to be able to share what we love with others," Piotter said. "That's rewarding."