Air quality in Winona County may become unhealthy for sensitive groups due to wildfire smoke until 6 a.m. Friday, May 19, according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

Sensitive groups include people with asthma or other breathing conditions, with heart disease, high blood pressure or diabetes, pregnant people, and children and older adults.

Particles from wildfire smoke can enter the bloodstream, worsening heart and lung disease and other cardiovascular or respiratory conditions, causing symptoms including chest pain, shortness of breath, wheezing, coughing and fatigue.

The state agency recommends people in sensitive groups spend less time outside and do less intense outdoor activities when air quality is poor, and that people with asthma should keep a rescue inhaler nearby.

A cold front bringing wildfire smoke from Canada to the state is degrading air quality, making the sky hazy. Most of the state except for southeastern and northeastern Minnesota is on alert for unhealthy air conditions for everyone.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency expects the smoke to clear by Friday morning.

As of 1 p.m. Thursday, May 18, the Air Quality Index across much of Southeast Minnesota, including Winona County, is “good” according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

The most recent Air Quality Index measurements can be found on the state agency’s website at www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-quality-conditions.