Hope Lutheran Drama Queens will present a night of all-female comedy, including "25 Plays in 25 Minutes" and "Complaint Department and Lemonade" by Kamron Klitgaard at 7 p.m. Nov. 22 in St. Martin's Lutheran School Auditorium, 253 Liberty St., Winona.
"People will complain about anything," proposes the series. In this rapid succession of hysterical grievances, the complaint department takes on everything form Oreo icing to kleptomania and from songs that stick in the head to the price of cheese. Could there be a glimmer of hope for anyone in charge of a complaint department?
