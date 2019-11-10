Winona Catholic Daughters Court 191 will meet Nov. 11 starting at 4:45 p.m. with a light dinner and social, a 5:30 p.m. Memorial Prayer Service and meeting to follow at the Tea House, 357 Gould Street, Winona.
They will be joining the Knights of Columbus at the Cathedral honoring deceased members of this past year starting with a 6 p.m. mass followed by the Commemorative Service on Nov. 13.
