Winona County Attorney Karin Sonneman said Wednesday she had hired an additional attorney to aid her office in its work related to the disappearance of Winona resident Madeline Kingsbury.

Former Dakota County chief deputy attorney Phillip Prokopowicz was brought in to help with the legal matters.

“My office has hired Mr. Prokopowicz to provide professional legal services in a consulting capacity. There has been no criminal case referral made by law enforcement to our office related to the Madeline Kingsbury disappearance,” Sonneman stated. “As you are probably aware, there is a child protection case involving the Kingsbury children that our office is handling.”

Kingsbury was last seen the morning of May 31. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension considered Kingsbury “endangered,” and Winona Police Chief Tom Williams called the disappearance “involuntary” in April. Law enforcement has not named a suspect.

The child protection case involving Kingsbury’s two children is set for hearings in June. Kingsbury has sole custody of the children according to court documents.