Volunteers at Winona Health will host a free information session from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at the Winona Health campus explaining how to file a health care directive, a form guiding a patient's health care decisions when they cannot communicate.

The program is free for all 18 and older. Reservation is required.

A health care directive is a legal document that provides instructions on what care a patient would want and designates someone to make decisions.

"It only is enacted if its during a health care crisis or an unexpected illness where you're unable to speak for yourself," said Leslie Scarborough, volunteer health care director facilitator.

During the information session, volunteer facilitators will provide the documents and answer questions. Forms will be available for Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa residents.

The directive can be filled out at home after consulting a primary care physician, and volunteer facilitators will provide contact information if clarification is needed later.

Selecting a health care agent, the person to make decisions on one's behalf, is an important part of the document, said Scarborough.

"It's somebody who knows you well, who you can trust and who is willing to respect your views and values and can make those difficult decisions in those circumstances," said Scarborough.

Winona Health holds a health care directive information session each month.