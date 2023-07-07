CENTERVILLE, Wis. — The devastating fire that took out the Toad’s Cove convenience store in late May has had an impact beyond its owners and employees.

People who live in the small community of Centerville, Wisconsin say they lost a meeting spot, a place to grab a quick bite to eat and their only option in town to fill up their gas tanks.

Dana Peplinski bartends at Four Corners Bar and Grill across the highway from Toad's Cove in Centerville.

'Not anywhere to go'

“We’ve had people come in asking about where to fill up their tank in town just to be told there’s not anywhere to go,” she said.

Peplinski said shortly after the fire, a traveling family stopped at the Four Corners Bar after expecting to fill up with gas at Toad’s Cove. They found an abandoned, burned out hulk with aisles of charred chips, soda, and snacks inside.

With the family’s car out of fuel, Peplinski offered her car to the father to drive to Trempealeau to get gas. The man left his family behind as collateral.

“You really have to plan ahead where you are going to fill up now,” Peplinski said.

Toad’s Cove owners Andy and Tracy Todd said they hope to rebuild and be back up and running as early as May.

Ashtray fire

The May 26 fire started outside the back of the 5,600 square foot building with a cigarette placed in a standup, outdoor ashtray that did not go completely out, Andy said.

He said surveillance video showed smoke was visible from the ashtray around 8:45 p.m. and the flames slowly creeped inside and up into the building's attic before becoming visible about an hour later.

“You couldn’t even tell during that time,” Andy said. “Customers were still coming into the store.”

After a customer eventually came into the store and told the lone employee the building was on fire, they called 911 and everyone was evacuated.

Andy said he already was on his way to the store after he received an alert on his phone that a breaker blew in the car wash next to the store.

“We close at 10, and I wanted to get down there to reset the breaker and have it up and going for tomorrow; I thought it was going to be no big deal,” Andy said. “I came around the corner and saw the exhaust from the kitchen on fire, blowing flames.”

Emergency cutoffs for the pumps were flipped, the employee evacuated and the Trempealeau Fire Department and numerous other agencies were able to contain the blaze to the convenience store building.

“The whole block could have gone up,” Tracy said. “It could’ve been a lot worse. Nobody was hurt, that’s number one. While it was a catastrophe and a total loss of the building, the pumps were fine, the trucks’ diesel exhaust fluid pump on the side of the building wasn’t touched; even the propane tank by our office wasn’t hit by the flames.”

The Todds were able to review the beginning of the fire on security cameras saved from the fire.

"You could hear the glass breaking," Tracy said. "It sounded like fireworks."

Employees affected

After receiving worried calls from her friends, Toad’s Cove employee Tracey Krackow drove by the blaze that night.

“It was definitely emotional for me to see,” Krackow said. “It was basically my home away from home. I was on site again in the morning and to see exactly how much was damaged. It was pretty heartbreaking.”

Krackow said the convenience store serves not only a gas station but a place to chit-chat, grab a forgotten gallon of milk from grocery shopping, and buy a few things without having to leave town.

“After the first initial shock of the fire, it took maybe a day or two before everybody asked, ‘Where do we go now?’” Krackow said.

Beginning at 5 a.m. each morning, the store filled with conversation of local gossip, sports, and the weather.

“With all our regular customers that would come in daily, we all had a special bond,” Krackow said. “We know each other’s names, talk about their kids, their summer plans. I just miss seeing everybody I would talk to on a daily basis.”

Neighbors reflect

Laurie Swenson of Centerville said the loss of Toad’s Cove has impacted the community greatly.

“That was the center of town,” Swenson said. “Everybody would gather there. A lot of people would stop in just to visit.”

A place like Toad’s Cove is essential for a small town, said Kari Hallbakken of Centerville. Its absence will be felt with the need to plan better for fuel trips, missed summertime ice cream stops, and no longer seeing neighbors when they grab their morning coffee.

“It’s one of those places where you could grab something quick and end up sitting there half an hour, 45 minutes just talking to everybody,” Hallbakken said. “It’s kind of hard to have to now plan ahead where to get gas or when we need to pick up something small and quick.”

Selling the store was never an option for the Todds and that work has only continued since the fateful fire on Memorial Day weekend.

“I still feel shocked and sad that it’s gone,” Tracy said. “We put a lot of work into it, we’re here everyday.”

Plan to rebuild

With his bids already placed and approved, Andy said he's waiting for the insurance company to release the building for demolition.

“We’re just coming back, and with God’s help and guidance, we are going to get there,” Tracy said.

The Todds' faith has always been important to them and was displayed during their 17 years of ownership of Toad’s Cove. Crosses decorated their store, and immediately after the fire, an “In God we trust” sign was hung over the Toad’s Cove sign.

“I have enough faith. I gave the store to God 17 years ago and it grew,” Andy said. “God gave us everything we have and just because something like this happens doesn’t mean you’re done. It just means you build back.”

In the month since the fire, Andy said he and Tracy haven’t dwelt on the loss of the store and instead focused their energy on bringing it back.

“When it comes to having fear, none. When it comes to rebuilding, yeah we’re doing that,” Andy said. “When it comes to time, we got that.”

The Todds said they have been overwhelmed with love and support from the community.

“To hear from our customer base brings me to tears,” Andy said. “The customers have our backs. Now we’re going to build it again, make it better, and hope our customers come back, too.”

The Todds hope to have the new Toad’s Cove store constructed and open around this time next year, possibly opening back up near the date of the fire in late May.

Soon after the fire, Andy and Tracy got the store's car and dog wash back open for the community to use. And while there isn't a storefront, this week Toad's Cove's gas pumps are again operational and fueling the community of Centerville.

“Life is too good and too precious to be miserable all the time, that’s just how we look at things,” Andy said. “And it’s gotten us a long way.”

PHOTOS: Firefighters battle Toad's Cove convenience store fire Friday in rural Trempealeau Toad's Cove convenience store fire rural Trempealeau Toad's Cove convenience store fire rural Trempealeau Toad's Cove convenience store fire rural Trempealeau Toad's Cove convenience store fire rural Trempealeau Toad's Cove convenience store fire rural Trempealeau Toad's Cove convenience store fire rural Trempealeau Toad's Cove convenience store fire rural Trempealeau Toad's Cove convenience store fire rural Trempealeau Toad's Cove convenience store fire rural Trempealeau Toad's Cove convenience store fire rural Trempealeau Toad's Cove convenience store fire rural Trempealeau Toad's Cove convenience store fire rural Trempealeau