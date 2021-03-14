Chad Dull: Not just welcome — wanted

Anyone who has been in education for a length of time has had students who are simply stuck in our memories and will be forever.

My career in education started a long time ago as a grade school teacher and I think often of a boy in my first class of 19 second graders — we’ll call him Bradley. Bradley often showed up at school in worn out or dirty clothes, and his family seemed to be going through a lot of tough times. He told me stories of having to sleep in one room of the house because the heat was off, or about the time the sewer backed up and made part of the house unusable.

Anyone who has been a teacher has had a kid like Bradley in their class. You do what you can to help, but Bradley and his family’s troubles aren’t the first thing I remember about him.

I remember a little boy who just simply could not stay quiet. In fact, he said that his first-grade teacher had told him he was a “blurter,” as in he would blurt things out without thinking. That teacher was right, Bradley did blurt things out, all the time, but he was thinking. We had a very familiar pattern. I would be teaching a lesson and often from across the room, I would hear, “Uh, Mr. Dull … ” and I would sigh and answer, “Yes, Bradley.” And without fail he would respond “I like you, Mr. Dull,” and I would smile and reply, “I like you too, Bradley.”